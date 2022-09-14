Bulgaria: The Acceleration of Inflation Slows Down in August

The growth of inflation in August is slightly slowing down, according to the data of the National Statistical Institute. The cost of living increased by 17.7% compared to the same month last year, and by 1.2% compared to July.

In the month compared to July, the biggest increase in prices was for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (+5.2%), various goods and services (+2.3%) and home furnishings, household appliances and accessories and usual home maintenance (+ 1.8%).

A decrease in prices was registered in the transport (-3.8%) and clothing and footwear (-2.3%) groups.

Inflation, %

Red: monthly Blue: annual

Food prices continue to rise

Cucumbers rose in price the most during the month - by 10.6%, apples - by 7%, margarine - by 4.6%, eggs - by 3.7%, milk - by 3.6%, pork - by 2.8%, mushrooms - by 3%.

Tomatoes - by 6.8%, carrots and beets - by 5.4%, garlic - by 4.5%, "Dobrudzha" bread - by 2.1%, oil - by 2.2%, spirits drinks - by 0.2% are among the group that fell in price during the month.

Everything for firewood – up in price

In the case of non-food products, the price of the central gas supply rose the most - by 50.6%. The prices of other energy sources continue to rise - firewood - by 8.5%, pellets - by 5.9%, coal - by 4%.

The most expensive automobile fuel for the last year - methane, rose in price by another 39.1% during the month.

The statistics also show a double-digit price increase in the processing of letters - by 13.6%, water - by 5.3%, package tourist services for abroad - by 2.9%.

Among the cheaper non-food goods are already fuels. Propane-butane became cheaper by 17.9%, mass A95H - by 6.9%. Shoes in August are 3.7% cheaper, and car insurance - by 1.9%.

