Ambassador Talks: Novinite Launches a New Series of Interviews

Novinite.com, Bulgaria’s largest English-language news provider, will start a new series in the forthcoming days. “Ambassador Talks” will consist of interviews with Ambassadors or Heads of Missions accredited in Bulgaria to see their point of view on current developments - both domestic, bilateral and internationally. Each interview will have the same 10 questions which you can check below. Our media is happy to provide an opportunity for the readers to learn more about different countries and their attitudes towards Bulgaria. In addition, we’re happy to let Embassies promote their countries and share their thoughts and opinions about bilateral relations with Bulgaria. Stay tuned for more information in the coming days and expect our first interview very soon!

The questions:

1. What is your opinion on the bilateral political and business relations between Bulgaria and your country?



2. What kind of improvement of these relations do you see in the near future and also long term?



3. In your humble opinion, what is the place of Bulgaria in the modern world?



4. If you want to promote Bulgaria to investors from your country, what would be the 5 most important advantages you would mention?



5. Do you think Bulgaria can improve its image or branding and if yes - do you have an idea or advice you could share with us?



6. What would be the 3 most important events for your Embassy until the end of this year?



7. How deep has the COVID pandemic affected the bilateral relations between Bulgaria and your country?



8. What advice can you give to Bulgarians who want to do business with people from your country?



9. Tell us about yourself - what was your professional diplomatic career, how long have you been in Bulgaria, and what are the most fascinating places or even dishes for you in Bulgaria?



10. If you must describe Bulgaria in just three words, what would they be?

Representatives of Embassies based in Bulgaria can contact Novinite for more information at Office@novinitegroup.com

