COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 654 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria are 654, according to the data in the Unified Information Portal. They were established with 6,226 tests, which means that the proportion of positive results is 10.5 percent.

In the last 24 hours, three people have died with the coronavirus infection, bringing the number of deaths related to COVID-19 to 37,658.

To date, 625 people infected with the coronavirus have been hospitalized, of which 32 are being treated in intensive care units. There are 101 new hospital admissions.

There are 10,025 active cases in the country.

In the last 24 hours, 702 infected people have been cured, and a total of 1,202,023 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,249,706 cases of infection have been confirmed in Bulgaria.

A total of 4,532,374 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered in Bulgaria so far, with 1,169 of them in the last 24 hours, according to the data in the Unified Information Portal.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA