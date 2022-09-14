Protests of Bulgarian Farmers all over the Country

Politics | September 14, 2022, Wednesday // 08:00
Bulgaria: Protests of Bulgarian Farmers all over the Country @AgroDobrich

The National Association of Grain Producers and the National Union of Agricultural Cooperatives in Bulgaria are organizing protests today in a number of cities.

Their dissatisfaction is dictated by the lack of effective actions by the state to protect Bulgarian grain production in connection with the increased and, according to them, uncontrolled import of grain from Ukraine, as well as by the conditions under the so-called European "Green Deal".

Farmers also state their categorical position against the extraction of shale gas in our country.

Farmers are demanding a ban on the import of grain and oil crops treated with substances banned in the EU.

The government's inaction puts the entire industry to the test and risks bankruptcies among farmers”, said the chairman of the Dobrudja Union of Grain Producers, Radostina Zhekova.

"You can't open the European Union like a broken yard, because our Ukrainian colleagues do not produce their goods according to the regulations according to which European colleagues produce them. And to stop pressuring the industry, because it will die."

Farmers' dissatisfaction is also dictated by the terms of the "green deal", which makes their production more expensive and, according to them, is unenforceable.

"The 'Green Deal' needs to be changed, there are crazy things that are unworkable at the moment."

Protest marches with agricultural machinery are organized in the cities and towns of Burgas, Vratsa, Vidin, General Toshevo, Dobrich, Karnobat, Montana, Pazardjik, Pleven, Razgrad, Ruse, Silistra, Sliven, Stara Zagora, Haskovo, Yambol. The starting time is 11 a.m.

/BNR

