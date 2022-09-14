Protests of Bulgarian Farmers all over the Country
The National Association of Grain Producers and the National Union of Agricultural Cooperatives in Bulgaria are organizing protests today in a number of cities.
Their dissatisfaction is dictated by the lack of effective actions by the state to protect Bulgarian grain production in connection with the increased and, according to them, uncontrolled import of grain from Ukraine, as well as by the conditions under the so-called European "Green Deal".
Farmers also state their categorical position against the extraction of shale gas in our country.
Farmers are demanding a ban on the import of grain and oil crops treated with substances banned in the EU.
“The government's inaction puts the entire industry to the test and risks bankruptcies among farmers”, said the chairman of the Dobrudja Union of Grain Producers, Radostina Zhekova.
"You can't open the European Union like a broken yard, because our Ukrainian colleagues do not produce their goods according to the regulations according to which European colleagues produce them. And to stop pressuring the industry, because it will die."
Farmers' dissatisfaction is also dictated by the terms of the "green deal", which makes their production more expensive and, according to them, is unenforceable.
"The 'Green Deal' needs to be changed, there are crazy things that are unworkable at the moment."
Protest marches with agricultural machinery are organized in the cities and towns of Burgas, Vratsa, Vidin, General Toshevo, Dobrich, Karnobat, Montana, Pazardjik, Pleven, Razgrad, Ruse, Silistra, Sliven, Stara Zagora, Haskovo, Yambol. The starting time is 11 a.m.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNR
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » The EP Booed Weber while he was Talking about the Arrest of Boyko Borissov
- » National Security Agency: Bulgaria is an Object of Systematic Intelligence Interest
- » Bulgarian and American Servicemen with Joint Training at “Novo Selo”
- » “Gallup” Survey: GERB's Lead over “We Continue the Change” is Growing
- » The Bulgarian Embassy in Kyiv is Working Again
- » The Bulgarian Army will Help the Victims of the Floods in Karlovo for at least Another Month