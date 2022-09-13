Low-Income Households in the Netherlands will Rely on State Aid for Electricity and Gas

Business » ENERGY | September 13, 2022, Tuesday // 11:24
Bulgaria: Low-Income Households in the Netherlands will Rely on State Aid for Electricity and Gas @world-today-news.com

Low-income households in the Netherlands who cannot pay their rising electricity and gas bills will be able to rely on the state to cover these costs. The proposal for this is the government, reported Reuters.

The proposed scheme envisages the creation of a special fund of several hundred million euros to protect about 1 million households. The aim is for them to have access to gas and electricity in the winter, public broadcaster NOS reported, citing government sources.

Currently, people who fail to pay their bills are taken to court, which causes damage to the state as well.

The plan, which is expected to be discussed by the cabinet on Friday, calls for energy companies to pay contributions to the fund. However, having the state take over the bills will save them from having to deal directly with consumers who cannot pay.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Netherlands, gas, electricity, households
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria