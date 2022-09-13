Low-Income Households in the Netherlands will Rely on State Aid for Electricity and Gas
Low-income households in the Netherlands who cannot pay their rising electricity and gas bills will be able to rely on the state to cover these costs. The proposal for this is the government, reported Reuters.
The proposed scheme envisages the creation of a special fund of several hundred million euros to protect about 1 million households. The aim is for them to have access to gas and electricity in the winter, public broadcaster NOS reported, citing government sources.
Currently, people who fail to pay their bills are taken to court, which causes damage to the state as well.
The plan, which is expected to be discussed by the cabinet on Friday, calls for energy companies to pay contributions to the fund. However, having the state take over the bills will save them from having to deal directly with consumers who cannot pay.
/BNR
