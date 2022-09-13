DRONAMICS announces partnership with Cotesa to manufacture cargo drones in Europe

The strategic partnership with Cotesa focuses on the production of the Black Swan , a long-range cargo drone that can carry 350 kg over a distance of up to 2,500 km

focuses on the production of the , a long-range cargo drone that can carry 350 kg over a distance of up to 2,500 km The first units will support the start of commercial operations of DRONAMICS in 2023.

DRONAMICS, the leading developer and operator of cargo drones, today announced a strategic manufacturing partnership with Cotesa, a European manufacturer of high quality components for aerospace and automotive companies.

The agreement will ensure the production of the cargo drones developed by DRONAMICS, which are expected to start serving commercial routes in Europe in 2023.

DRONAMICS recently became the first cargo drone company to receive a European license. The Black Swan, the only cargo drone that can carry 350 kg over a distance of up to 2,500 km, will be manufactured at Cotesa's facilities in Germany.

Svilen Rangelov, CEO and co-founder of DRONAMICS, said: “We are glad to have a manufacturing partner like Cotesa. This agreement to manufacture the Black Swan at their facility in Germany supports the expected start of commercial operations for DRONAMICS, with the ambition to become the first cargo drone airline on the continent next year.”

Christian Bartsch, CEO of COTESA, said: “COTESA is proud to be a partner of Dronamics and to be part of the next step in their development. Based on our many years of experience and competence in manufacturing civil aviation components, COTESA is well positioned to partner with an air mobility innovator like Dronamics.”

DRONAMICS is the leading developer and operator of large, long-range drones built specifically for cargo. Their Black Swan can carry 350 kg over a distance of up to 2,500 km, enabling same-day delivery over very long distances for a variety of industries, from pharmaceuticals to food, from e-commerce to spare parts. Designed with fuel efficiency in mind, the Black Swan can operate with up to 60% lower emissions than alternative modes of transport, including air freight.

In 2022, the creators of Dronamics - Svilen and Konstantin Rangelovi - received the "Honorary Ambassador of Novinite 2021" award in the "Business" category.

/Dronamics