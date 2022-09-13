COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 852 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria for the past 24 hours are 852. This is according to the data of the Unified Information Portal. A total of 7,282 tests were performed.

For the last 24 hours, 9 deaths have been registered. To date, 614 people with a diagnosis of COVID-19 have been hospitalized, of which 31 are in intensive care units. There are 134 new hospital admissions

2,191 people were cured in the last 24 hours, and in total since the beginning of the pandemic they are 1,201,321. There are currently 10,076 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 855 doses of vaccines against the coronavirus have been administered, and a total of 4,531,205 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign. A total of 37,655 people in our country have lost the battle with COVID-19 out of the confirmed 1,249,052 infected since the beginning of the pandemic.

