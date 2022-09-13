Azerbaijan and Armenia Renewed Fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh

Another escalation between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. The fighting was again renewed. According to Yerevan, Azerbaijani troops attacked Armenian positions in three places with artillery and heavy weapons.

However, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said the fighting was sparked by a large-scale Armenian sabotage attempt.

The two countries have been in conflict for decades over Nagorno-Karabakh, which historically has a predominantly Armenian population but was legally part of Azerbaijan during the Soviet Union.

The US has called for an end to hostilities along the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan

The United States is deeply concerned by reports of attacks along the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan and calls for an immediate end to hostilities, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, quoted by Reuters.

"As we have long made clear, the conflict cannot have a military solution," Blinken said in a statement. "We demand an immediate end to any hostilities," the statement added.

Meanwhile, the press service of the Armenian Ministry of Defense reported that the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border remains tense and there are positional battles.

