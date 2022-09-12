Gas Exports from Azerbaijan to Europe with an Increase of 30% this year

Energy-rich Azerbaijan said its gas exports to Europe were up 30 percent this year, amid efforts by the European Union to reduce its dependence on Russian gas.

Europe, which is heavily dependent on Russian supplies, has accused Moscow of using energy as a geopolitical weapon.

Today, the Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan, Parviz Shahbazov, said that for the eight months of this year, Baku has "supplied 7.3 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Europe".

"Total supply (of natural gas) to Europe in 2022 will reach 12 bcm" - a 31 percent increase compared to 2021, he said on Twitter.

He also announced a nearly 10 percent increase in natural gas production, which in the January-August 2022 period reached 30.6 billion cubic meters.

On Wednesday, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen proposed that member states agree on a price cap for gas imported from Russia.

