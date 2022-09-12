The Bulgarian Embassy in Kyiv is Working Again
The Bulgarian embassy in Kyiv is working again, as of September 12, 2022, reports the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Our country, which continues to provide all possible assistance to Ukraine, including its citizens displaced by the war, categorically condemns Russian military aggression and supports the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, including territorial waters.
Our embassy in Kyiv will be headed by an interim director and will operate with a limited staff. At this stage, the consular service at the embassy, also with a reduced team, will resume its activity, performing a limited range of services, and the idea is to operate after the complete restoration of communication channels with Bulgaria.
/BNR
