Italy is preparing to take Command of the Multinational Battle Group in Bulgaria

90% of the Italian contingent with the necessary armament, equipment and technology is already located at the "Novo Selo" training ground in Bulgaria. Italy is preparing to take over the command of the multinational battle group in Bulgaria, announced the command of the NATO Multinational Division Southeast.

Italy, one of NATO's founding countries, took command of the group in Bulgaria as a framework nation, with Bulgaria, Albania and the United States as supporting nations. After Russia's invasion of Ukraine, NATO decided to deploy four more battalion battle groups to Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia.

/BNT