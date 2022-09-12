Yellow Code for Strong Winds in 12 Regions of Bulgaria for September 12
In 12 regions of the country, mainly in Northern Bulgaria, the yellow warning code has been announced for today.
The warning of potential danger will apply to the districts of Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Lovech, Gabrovo, Veliko Tarnovo, Ruse, Targovishte, Sliven, Plovdiv and Pazardzhik. The yellow code has been announced due to moderate and strong west-northwest winds that will blow during the day, with gusts reaching 20-22 m/s.
/BGNES
