Another March Against EuroPride in Belgrade
A third mass march in support of “traditional values” and the family took place last night in Belgrade.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced that the European Pride, planned for September 12-18, will be cancelled. The reason was the crisis in Kosovo and Metohija and the risk of unrest. EuroPride organizers said the event would go ahead, but without the parade.
Earlier, the Serbian Orthodox Church called the faithful for a mass prayer in front of the largest church of “Saint Sava” in Belgrade on September 11 in defense of traditional values. Patriarch Porfirije called the decision of the country's leadership to ban the EuroPride parade the right one.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNT
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » 3 Dead and 11 Injured in a Train Crash in Croatia
- » Leader of Macedonian Opposition: Bulgarians do not Deserve a Place in the Constitution
- » Macedonian Opposition is preparing a Referendum on the Cancellation of the Good Neighbor Treaty with Bulgaria
- » Erdogan: Greece is not at the Level of Turkey
- » PM of North Macedonia will Visit Bulgaria on Monday
- » Turkish President Erdogan has again Threatened Greece