Day 200 of the Invasion of Ukraine: 2000 km have been Liberated, Zaporizhzhia has Stopped Working

Zelensky announced 2 liberated villages. He claims that they got back 2 thousand km

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced two villages were liberated by the Ukrainian forces near Kharkiv - Artemivka and Vasylenkovo.

This is part of the success of the counteroffensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which began with the aim to recapture occupied territories.

At the same time, the commander-in-chief claims that during two major military operations since the beginning of September, Ukraine has regained 2,000 km (probably sq. km.) of occupied territories.

"The movement of our soldiers in different directions on the front continues. Currently, about 2,000 km of our territory has already been liberated within the framework of active operations since the beginning of September," said Zelensky.

"The Russian army is showing the best it is capable of these days - showing its back. Finally, it is not a bad choice for them to flee. There is no place for occupiers in Ukraine and there will never be."

Ukrainian authorities and the military are tight-lipped about the location of the hostilities and their outcome. So far, they have not confirmed which larger towns have been liberated - despite numerous similar news on the web and in the media. This afternoon, the military summary of Ukraine also lacked such information - incl. whether Izyum, Kupyansk and Lysychansk are under their rule. Instead, the headquarters warned that information about liberated settlements is often not true, without naming names.

"Ukrainian armed forces liberated Vasylenkovo ​​and Artemivka in Kharkiv region.

This was done by our territorial defense, namely the soldiers of the 113th separate territorial defense brigade.

We must not forget that freedom does not come easily. Ukrainian defenders are fighting for the independence of each of us at the cost of their own lives. Endless gratitude to all our soldiers! I'm proud of each and every one of them!” the president tweeted last night.

Zelensky: The coming winter will decide the future of Europe and the world

“The coming winter will decide the future of Europe and the world”. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after his army recaptured key settlements in the Kharkiv region as part of an ongoing counter-offensive.

After Russian forces announced their withdrawal from Izyum, Balakliia and the logistically key Kupyansk, explosions were heard in Kharkiv, central to the region, last night. According to Ukrainian media, the missiles were fired from Russia's Belgorod region, with two of the rockets falling inside Ukraine's second-largest city.

According to Zelensky, the coming winter will decide the future of Europe and the world, because Russia will do everything to break the Ukrainian resistance. For this reason, the Ukrainian army also needs systematic supplies of weapons, and sanctions against Moscow must be strengthened, Zelensky also said.

Russian forces that left Kharkiv region were redirected to Donetsk. According to the head of the separatist authorities in the district, the situation on the front there is - quote "tense, but under control". Denis Pushilin, quoted by TASS, claims that Ukrainian forces are sending untrained soldiers to Donbas, which is why they are suffering heavy losses, while Russian forces are advancing in various areas.

Pushilin accused Ukraine of shelling neighborhoods of Donetsk itself.

In Energodar, the town of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, there is finally electricity and water. This was announced by its Ukrainian mayor Dmytro Orlov. Utilities were disrupted along with shelling in the plant area, for which Russia and Ukraine have been blaming each other.

340 billion dollars - this is the cost of war damage so far, according to Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. He stated that the number was also confirmed by the World Bank, and the funds needed to restore the country are currently around 105 billion dollars.

"Zaporizhzhia" NPP stopped working

"Zaporizhzhia" NPP has completely stopped working. This was announced by the Ukrainian operator of the nuclear power plant "Energoatom", quoted by Reuters. It is specified that the plant's sixth reactor was disconnected from the power grid.

At 03:41 a.m., the sixth reactor was shut down from the power grid. Preparations are being made to cool it down and put it in a cold state, reports Ukrinform.

For the past three days, the 6th power unit has been operating in island mode, feeding only the NPP's own needs at a critically low power level (from 114 to 140 MW), as all communication lines of the Zaporizhzhia NPP with the Ukrainian power system were damaged as a result to Russian shelling, noted Energoatom.

Seven months after the start of the war: The damage in Ukraine is over 340 billion dollars

As of September 10, the amount of damage in Ukraine from Russia's military aggression, confirmed by the World Bank, amounted to more than 340 billion dollars. This was stated yesterday by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in response to questions during the annual conference "Yalta European Strategy", quoted by BTA.

According to him, the confirmed amount needed for the recovery of the country is about 105 billion dollars.

"The amount will change because the war continues, the destruction unfortunately continues and obviously we will need more," he said.

According to him, the main source of funds for the recovery of Ukraine should be confiscated assets of Russia, not only the state budget of Ukraine and international aid.

"We call for the adoption of national legislations and the possibility of drafting an international treaty or legislation to allow the creation of a new security system in the world in which the aggressor will understand that it will pay for its unprovoked aggression," Shmyhal said.

Established in 2004, the "Yalta European Strategy" conference for Ukrainian and foreign entrepreneurs aims to provide assistance for the development of Ukraine and its European integration aspirations, writes Ukrinform.

