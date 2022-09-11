COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 257 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new cases of infection with coronavirus for the past 24 hours in Bulgaria are 257, and one patient with a diagnosis of covid has died, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

During the past 24 hours, 1,807 tests for coronavirus were performed, of which 14.2 percent were positive.

There are 18 new arrivals in hospitals diagnosed with covid, and 83.33 percent of them have not been vaccinated.

The number of confirmed cases of infection with coronavirus in Bulgaria reached 1,248,035. There are 11,306 active cases.

A total of 1,199,083 were cured. In the last 24 hours, 17 were cured.

A total of 632 people were hospitalized, with 34 people in intensive care units.

The total number of deaths from covid in Bulgaria is 37,646.

To date, 4,530,331 doses of vaccines against covid have been administered in Bulgaria. During the last 24 hours, 68 doses were administered.

