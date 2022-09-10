The US and NATO are calling on Greece and Turkey to Start a Dialogue

World | September 10, 2022, Saturday // 08:49
Bulgaria: The US and NATO are calling on Greece and Turkey to Start a Dialogue @Times of Israel

Greece and Turkey should start a dialogue to reduce tensions between them”, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

Stoltenberg pointed out that a so-called deconfliction mechanism has been created in NATO, in which Turkey and Greece can join.

On Tuesday, Erdogan repeated the veiled threat of an invasion made over the weekend. Athens replied that it was ready to defend its sovereignty.

Blinken recalled that Athens and Ankara are two important allies of Washington and called on the two countries to communicate with each other through constructive dialogue.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: US, NATO, turkey, greece
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria