Bulgaria: Eighth Day of Clearing in the Flooded Villages of Bogdan, Karavelovo and Slatina

On the eighth day, the victims of the floods in the villages of Bogdan, Karavelovo and Slatina in Karlovo region are clearing the tons of mud and trees brought by the water element.

How to help the affected people read here.

And today, people who find it too much to cope with the damage of the disaster alone will rely on the help of volunteers.

The main problem at the moment in the affected villages remains the lack of water supply. Temporary water mains are being built. Mineral water is constantly supplied, there are also water carriers. In the most affected homes, help is needed to clear the debris:

"Everything is layered. It was two levels, the yard. It's all mud on the road and it's all wood. It's just not possible."

The appeal to the volunteers, who will also be going to help, is to look for the responsible persons designated by the municipal administration at the entrance to the settlements, who will guide them and distribute them to the relevant sites.

There is also a hotline for coordination – (+359) 879 182 250

"This distribution will make it easier for us too," said the mayor of Karavelovo, Slavka Chervenkova.

"At the moment, volunteers are coming from all over Bulgaria, for which we thank them, both on my behalf and on behalf of all the residents of the village, but they decide and leave and distribute themselves arbitrarily. In this way, we have no way of knowing which street, which house they're in, and there's an overlap. People get frustrated."

In the villages, there is already additional security from the "Gendarmerie" forces.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR