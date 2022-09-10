COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 563 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 563, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

4,650 tests were done, which means that the proportion of positive results is 12 percent.

Seven patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 628 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 34 are in intensive care units. There are 59 new hospital admissions.

639 people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,199,066 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 11,067 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 958 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,530,262 doses have been administered since the beginning of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 37,645 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the new coronavirus out of the 1,247,778 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

/BTA