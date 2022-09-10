3 Dead and 11 Injured in a Train Crash in Croatia
Three people have been killed and 11 injured after a passenger and freight train collided in Croatia, local media reported.
The accident happened last night around 21:30 p.m. local time, between Okucani and Novska stations, near the border with Bosnia and Herzegovina.
According to initial information, the passenger train hit the freight train, which was stopped. The circumstances are being clarified.
Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic also arrived at the scene of the accident. He stated that there is no direct danger to the lives of the 11 people hospitalized.
The three dead were Croatian citizens, and 8 of the injured were foreigners, the public television specified, adding that unofficially on the train were migrants from Iran.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNR
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Leader of Macedonian Opposition: Bulgarians do not Deserve a Place in the Constitution
- » Macedonian Opposition is preparing a Referendum on the Cancellation of the Good Neighbor Treaty with Bulgaria
- » Erdogan: Greece is not at the Level of Turkey
- » PM of North Macedonia will Visit Bulgaria on Monday
- » Turkish President Erdogan has again Threatened Greece
- » Albania, Serbia and North Macedonia will Ask the EU for Help to Survive the Winter