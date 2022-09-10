3 Dead and 11 Injured in a Train Crash in Croatia

September 10, 2022, Saturday
Bulgaria: 3 Dead and 11 Injured in a Train Crash in Croatia @Earnicle

Three people have been killed and 11 injured after a passenger and freight train collided in Croatia, local media reported.

The accident happened last night around 21:30 p.m. local time, between Okucani and Novska stations, near the border with Bosnia and Herzegovina.

According to initial information, the passenger train hit the freight train, which was stopped. The circumstances are being clarified.

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic also arrived at the scene of the accident. He stated that there is no direct danger to the lives of the 11 people hospitalized.

The three dead were Croatian citizens, and 8 of the injured were foreigners, the public television specified, adding that unofficially on the train were migrants from Iran.

/BNR

