Bulgaria: New Anti-Epidemic Measures will be Introduced – See Where

From September 15 to October 14, by order of the Minister of Health, temporary anti-epidemic measures are introduced in nurseries and kindergartens, schools and centers for special educational support (CSEP).

As of Thursday, September 15, in nurseries and kindergartens, if possible, work with children should be organized in the same group and with the same staff. The work of psychologists, speech therapists and resource teachers in kindergartens is organized individually or in small groups. If possible, the morning reception of the children should take place through all possible entrances to the kindergarten/nursery, according to a previously prepared schedule, in order to prevent the mixing of children from different groups.

According to the order of September 15, in schools and centers for special educational support, physical distance must be observed between students from separate classes; between teaching staff and between parents and staff. If possible, a different start of the lessons and a different timetable for breaks should be introduced for individual classes; to switch to a two-shift regime of face-to-face learning in order to reduce the number of classes in a given period of the day; to designate a separate classroom for each class; to limit the students in groups for all-day organization of the school day within the class; the admission of students should take place through more entrances (for schools/CSEPs with more than 100 students). Meals at school/CSEP must be carried out according to schedule, without crowding students from different classes.

Until October 14, the holding of parent meetings in nurseries and kindergartens, in schools and in centers for special educational support must be carried out remotely, and if direct communication is necessary, the requirements for a physical distance of 1.5 m must be observed. Also, it is necessary to conduct an enhanced morning filter to exclude students with clinical symptoms for COVID-19, as well as for other acute infectious diseases.

/Ministry of Health