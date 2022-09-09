"Bulgargaz" offers a nearly 30% Reduction in the Price of Gas for October

Business | September 9, 2022, Friday // 19:23
Bulgaria: "Bulgargaz" offers a nearly 30% Reduction in the Price of Gas for October @DarikNews

"Bulgargaz" submitted a proposal for the price of gas for October - BGN 247.96 (EUR 126.78). The proposed price is nearly 30% lower than the current one.

"Today, 09.09.2022, Bulgargaz EAD submitted to the Energy and Water Regulation Commission (EWRC) an application for approval of the price for the month of October. The price, in the amount of BGN 247.96/MWh or EUR 126.78/MWh, calculated according to the fixing of the BNB (without prices for access, transmission, excise duty and VAT), was formed in accordance with Article 17 of Ordinance No. 2 of 19.03.2013 on the regulation of natural gas prices," states the company's announcement.

A final proposal to approve the price of natural gas for October will be submitted to the EWRC on 01.10.2022, taking into account the quotations of the pricing components as of 30.09.2022.

/BNT

