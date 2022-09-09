Bulgaria: Gendarmerie will Guard the Flooded Villages in Karlovo Region

Teams of the gendarmerie are involved in the protection of the settlements in Karlovo region, affected by the floods.

Additional police units will arrive at 2 p.m. in front of the Karlovo police station, from where they will be distributed and take over their tasks.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Demerdzhiev will visit the area to re-monitor the restoration activities.

Minister Demerdzhiev will also participate in the investigation into possible illegal logging.

Yesterday, areas above Karavelovo were visited, today this will happen in Slatina.

/BNR