North Korea has declared itself a Nuclear State

World | September 9, 2022, Friday // 09:04
Bulgaria: North Korea has declared itself a Nuclear State @North Korea State Media

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) has declared by law that it is a nuclear-weapon state and that any decision on the use of nuclear weapons rests solely with its leader Kim Jong Un, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported, citing North Korean state media.

The agency reported that a decree titled "Nuclear Weapons Policy" was passed by North Korea's 14th Supreme People's Assembly at its session on September 7.

The 11-point document includes provisions on the purpose of nuclear weapons, the composition of nuclear forces, their command and control, the implementation of decisions to use nuclear weapons, the principles and conditions of their use, mobilization, safe maintenance and protection.

The third clause on "command and control of nuclear weapons" states that the North Korean leader has exclusive authority over them and “makes all decisions regarding nuclear weapons”.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: nuclear, North Korea, Kim
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria