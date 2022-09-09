Google Maps will now Show an Option for the Most Ecological Route in Bulgaria

The new service is available in another 40 European countries

Imagine you are planning a day trip to the Krushunskiye Waterfalls (Krushuna) or a visit to Koprivshtitsa, which requires several hours of travel. To choose your route, you open Google Maps, which offers multiple navigation options, including walking, biking, and public transit routes. Given the length of the trip, the most logical option is to drive, and you immediately look for the fastest route.

But what if there was another option: a route that would take you nine minutes longer but save almost 30% on your expected fuel consumption?

Google Maps presents: The greenest routes in Europe

This is now possible thanks to the option for ecological routes in Google Maps, which as of Wednesday (September 7) is being introduced in nearly 40 countries in Europe, including Bulgaria. With the greenest route option, users can choose a variant optimized for lower fuel consumption, which helps to save both money on fuel and reduce carbon emissions - something that is important to more and more people. According to Statista's 2022 report, road transport is the biggest source of carbon emissions across Europe.

From Wednesday, in addition to showing the fastest route, Google Maps will also show the most economical one, in case it is not the fastest. With just a few taps, users can see the relative fuel economy and time difference between the two routes and choose the one that works best for them. If you prefer to always choose the fastest route no matter what, that is also possible by adjusting the preferences in Settings.

The greenest routes are already making an impact around the world. Since their introduction in the US, Canada and Germany, they have already been estimated to have helped remove more than half a million metric tonnes of carbon emissions, the equivalent of taking 100,000 cars off the road.

The most economical route depending on the type of engine

The most economical route will vary depending on the type of car engine. For example, diesel engines are generally more efficient at higher speeds than gasoline or gas engines, while hybrid and electric vehicles perform better in urban driving. That's why in the coming weeks, drivers using green routes in Europe, the US and Canada can choose their engine type - petrol or gas, diesel, hybrid or electric vehicle (EV) - to get the best route and the most accurate ratings of fuel or energy efficiency.

Google helps make sustainable decisions with Google Maps and more

Whether you're staying put or traveling, Google can help you get to your destination more sustainably with a few helpful tips:

● If you have an electric vehicle, simply search for "EV charging station" on Google Maps to see charging stations nearby, along with useful details such as port types and charging speeds. And for some stations, you can even see if the charger is currently available to avoid waiting and save valuable time.

● Often the most sustainable choice doesn't involve a car, and Google Maps can help you find alternative ways to get around. More information about bike routes has recently been added, including a more detailed breakdown of the route and whether you'll encounter heavy car traffic, stairs or steep hills along the way. You can also find nearby bicycle and electric scooter rental locations in over 500 cities around the world, including Barcelona, ​​Berlin, London, Paris, Rome and many more.

● Google Maps also offers turn-by-turn directions for pedestrians. To make sure you're not going the wrong way, the Live View feature can display arrows and directions clearly superimposed on the map. You can also view your walking route in Street View.

● By tapping the public transport icon in the directions, you get information to the selected destination by bus, train and even ferry. When available, you can see arrival and departure times, transfers and delays in real time. And Google Maps gives you all the information you need to be prepared, such as how busy your trip will be, what the temperature is, and whether there are wheelchair-accessible routes.

● A Google search helps you find hotels that have made significant commitments to green practices. Hotels that are certified to meet high sustainability standards by certain independent organizations such as Green Key or EarthCheck will have an eco-certified badge next to their name. This helps you understand their environmental practices, from waste reduction to energy efficiency and water conservation measures.

It's all part of Google's commitment to enable 1 billion people to benefit from Google products by the end of the year - making sustainable choices easier.

