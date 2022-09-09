COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 550 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

In the last 24 hours, 5,087 tests for COVID-19 were performed, and 550 new cases were registered in Bulgaria, i.e. 10.8% gave a positive result, the Unified Information Portal reported.

6 people have died from coronavirus infection.

Currently, there are 673 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Bulgaria, of which 38 are in intensive care units.

64% of the new cases for the last 24 hours were not vaccinated, and in the case of deaths, all of them did not take advantage of the opportunity to be vaccinated.

Of the newly admitted to hospitals, 96 people, 79.17%, were not vaccinated.

For the last 24 hours, 959 people have been cured, making their total since the beginning of the pandemic 1,198,427.

The number of active cases is 11,150.

In the last 24 hours, 1,346 vaccines were administered, bringing the total number to 4,529,304.

Of the 1,247,215 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria since the beginning of the pandemic, 37,638 patients have lost their battle with the disease.

/BTA