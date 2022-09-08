The USA announced Military Aid to Bulgaria and 18 other countries in Europe

Politics » DEFENSE | September 8, 2022, Thursday // 19:43
Bulgaria: The USA announced Military Aid to Bulgaria and 18 other countries in Europe US Secretary of State Antony Blinken @euroactiv.com

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is on an unannounced visit to Kyiv, announced new military aid of two billion dollars for Ukraine and 18 other European countries, including Bulgaria, BTA reported.

In a meeting with senior Ukrainian officials, he said the sum was long-term military funding for countries at "the greatest potential risk of future Russian aggression".

A State Department announcement said that of the two billion that must be approved by Congress, about half will be distributed among Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Georgia, Greece, Estonia, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Poland, Romania, North Macedonia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Croatia, Montenegro and the Czech Republic.

Separately, earlier today Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin announced $675 million in military aid to Ukraine in Ramstein, Germany. With it, the US commitments to Ukraine since the beginning of President Joe Biden's term are already worth 15.2 billion dollars.

