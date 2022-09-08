The USA announced Military Aid to Bulgaria and 18 other countries in Europe
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is on an unannounced visit to Kyiv, announced new military aid of two billion dollars for Ukraine and 18 other European countries, including Bulgaria, BTA reported.
In a meeting with senior Ukrainian officials, he said the sum was long-term military funding for countries at "the greatest potential risk of future Russian aggression".
A State Department announcement said that of the two billion that must be approved by Congress, about half will be distributed among Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Georgia, Greece, Estonia, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Poland, Romania, North Macedonia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Croatia, Montenegro and the Czech Republic.
Separately, earlier today Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin announced $675 million in military aid to Ukraine in Ramstein, Germany. With it, the US commitments to Ukraine since the beginning of President Joe Biden's term are already worth 15.2 billion dollars.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/Dnevnik
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Building a NATO Multinational Battlegroup in Bulgaria (VIDEO)
- » Border Control in Bulgaria: At Least 10 Border Police Officers have Helped Migrants
- » Bulgaria: A New Group of 50 Migrants was Detained in the Burgas Region
- » Bulgaria will Accommodate Refugees in Containers due to Overcrowded Centers
- » The Special Forces of 3 Balkan Countries Demonstrated their Skills during Balkan Spirit - 2022
- » Bulgarian Minister: Migrants Easily Overcome the Fence along our Border