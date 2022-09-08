Queen Elizabeth II is under Medical Supervision
British Queen Elizabeth II has been placed under medical supervision after doctors expressed serious concerns about her health, the BBC reports.
The British monarch is under the care of her doctors at Balmoral Palace in Scotland, Buckingham confirmed. At the moment, Elizabeth II is not hospitalized.
Her son Prince Charles, his wife Camilla, and his first-born son Prince William immediately traveled to Balmoral to be close to the Queen.
Last night she canceled a planned important meeting as doctors advised her to rest. Her last official face-to-face conversation - with the new British Prime Minister Liz Truss - took place on Tuesday at Balmoral. The queen held such a talk for the first time since the beginning of her reign.
