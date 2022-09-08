"Market Links" Survey: 7 Formations in the New Bulgarian Parliament, GERB First Political Force

Leader of GERB Boyko Borissov (left) and the leader of "We Continue the Change" Kiril Petkov (right)

If the elections are held today, seven political formations will enter the parliament. These are GERB-SDS - 22.9%, "We Continue the Change" - 17.8%, BSP and DPS have the same result - 10.9%, "Democratic Bulgaria" - 8.1%, "Vazrazhdane" - 7, 6% and "Bulgarian Rise" - 4.7%. “There Is Such a People” falls below the barrier with 3.8%.

This is shown by the results of a survey by "Market Links" commissioned by bTV.

The authors specify that the published percentages of support are based on the results among the voters. Here is the arrangement of attitudes towards all the respondents.

GERB - 16.4%, "We Continue the Change" - 11.9 percent, DPS 8.8 percent support. BSP followed with 8.1% and "Vazrazhdane" - with 6.3%. "Democratic Bulgaria" - 5.1 percent. The result of "Bulgarian Rise" among all respondents is 3.7%, and "There Is Such a People" - 3.2 percent.

Sociologists explain the difference in the arrangement with the mobilization of the electorate.

The national survey, financed and implemented jointly by bTV and Market Links, was conducted among 1,067 persons over the age of 18 in the period August 27 - September 3 using the methods of direct personal interview and online survey.

