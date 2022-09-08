"Market Links" Survey: 7 Formations in the New Bulgarian Parliament, GERB First Political Force

Politics | September 8, 2022, Thursday // 08:45
Bulgaria: "Market Links" Survey: 7 Formations in the New Bulgarian Parliament, GERB First Political Force Leader of GERB Boyko Borissov (left) and the leader of "We Continue the Change" Kiril Petkov (right)

If the elections are held today, seven political formations will enter the parliament. These are GERB-SDS - 22.9%, "We Continue the Change" - 17.8%, BSP and DPS have the same result - 10.9%, "Democratic Bulgaria" - 8.1%, "Vazrazhdane" - 7, 6% and "Bulgarian Rise" - 4.7%. “There Is Such a People” falls below the barrier with 3.8%.

This is shown by the results of a survey by "Market Links" commissioned by bTV.

The authors specify that the published percentages of support are based on the results among the voters. Here is the arrangement of attitudes towards all the respondents.

GERB - 16.4%, "We Continue the Change" - 11.9 percent, DPS 8.8 percent support. BSP followed with 8.1% and "Vazrazhdane" - with 6.3%. "Democratic Bulgaria" - 5.1 percent. The result of "Bulgarian Rise" among all respondents is 3.7%, and "There Is Such a People" - 3.2 percent.

Sociologists explain the difference in the arrangement with the mobilization of the electorate.

"Trend" Survey: GERB wins the elections in Bulgaria with 5% lead

The national survey, financed and implemented jointly by bTV and Market Links, was conducted among 1,067 persons over the age of 18 in the period August 27 - September 3 using the methods of direct personal interview and online survey.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: elections, GERB, We continue the change, parliament
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria