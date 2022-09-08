Lifeguard Died after Saving Drowning Women in Sunny Beach

A lifeguard died while rescuing two women yesterday at noon in "Sunny Beach". The information was confirmed by the regional directorate of the police in Burgas.

The women entered the sea and the great waves swept them in. The lifeguards on duty came to help. A 69-year-old man managed to get them to a safe place and handed them over to his colleagues, but immediately afterwards he collapsed and died.

The women who caused the death of a lifeguard in "Sunny Beach" were pulled out of the water 4 times

Ivan Georgiev is the head of "Water Rescue" at "Sunny Beach" beach. According to him, the women who caused the death of the lifeguard four times created the conditions for an accident. That's how many times colleagues of the deceased had to forcibly pull them out of the water. Both women are foreign nationals.

During the active season, nearly 50 lifeguards are responsible for the central beach in the Black Sea resort, says Ivan Georgiev. At the moment, they were about 30. According to him, one of the main reasons for the tragic incident was the disobedience of the tourists.

