Lifeguard Died after Saving Drowning Women in Sunny Beach

Business » TOURISM | September 8, 2022, Thursday // 08:28
Bulgaria: Lifeguard Died after Saving Drowning Women in Sunny Beach @Pixabay

A lifeguard died while rescuing two women yesterday at noon in "Sunny Beach". The information was confirmed by the regional directorate of the police in Burgas.

The women entered the sea and the great waves swept them in. The lifeguards on duty came to help. A 69-year-old man managed to get them to a safe place and handed them over to his colleagues, but immediately afterwards he collapsed and died.

The women who caused the death of a lifeguard in "Sunny Beach" were pulled out of the water 4 times

Ivan Georgiev is the head of "Water Rescue" at "Sunny Beach" beach. According to him, the women who caused the death of the lifeguard four times created the conditions for an accident. That's how many times colleagues of the deceased had to forcibly pull them out of the water. Both women are foreign nationals.

During the active season, nearly 50 lifeguards are responsible for the central beach in the Black Sea resort, says Ivan Georgiev. At the moment, they were about 30. According to him, one of the main reasons for the tragic incident was the disobedience of the tourists.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Nova

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: lifeguard, women, water, Sunny Beach
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria