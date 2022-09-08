COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 747 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 747, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

6,495 tests were performed, which means that the share of positive results is 11.5 percent.

11 patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 703 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 39 are in intensive care units. There are 113 new hospital admissions.

1,179 people were cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,197,468 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 11,565 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 1,091 doses of the vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,527,960 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 37,632 people in our country have lost the battle with the new coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,246,665 infected since the beginning of the pandemic.

/BTA