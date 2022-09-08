US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Central and Eastern Europe Robin Dunnigan Visits Bulgaria

Robin Dunnigan, the State Department's Deputy Assistant Secretary for Central and Eastern Europe in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, is visiting Sofia over the period 7-9 September to engage her Bulgarian interlocutors on issues concerning tackling corruption, strengthening rule of law, preventing human trafficking, and increasing border security. She will also meet members of civil society and the media to discuss countering disinformation efforts. Her visit shows the importance of the U.S.-Bulgaria relationship and the high value the United States government places on our robust partnership.

/US Embassy in Sofia

