Putin: Western Sanctions Pose a Threat to the Entire World

World » RUSSIA | September 7, 2022, Wednesday // 15:45
Bulgaria: Putin: Western Sanctions Pose a Threat to the Entire World @Pixabay

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Western sanctions are short-sighted and threaten the entire world, which he says is increasingly turning to Asia, Reuters reported.

In a speech to participants at the Eastern Economic Forum in the city of Vladivostok, Putin said the West had undermined the global economy with an "aggressive" attempt to impose its dominance around the world.

However, according to him, the Asia-Pacific region is on the rise.

The Russian head of state added that it would be "impossible" for the West to isolate Russia and that Moscow would oppose attempts to remove the country from the international scene.

After the imposition of sanctions, Russia began to see more opportunities in the markets of the Middle East and Iran, Putin also said.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Russian, Putin, sanctions, Asia
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria