Germany: The Number One Study Destination for Bulgarian Students

Germany is the number one choice as a study destination for Bulgarian students, Studying-in-Germany.org reports.

Official statistics show that by the last academic year 2021, there were 5,752 Bulgarian students pursuing their higher studies in Germany.

The report said that the figures of Bulgarian students in Germany were higher in the previous academic year, 2019/20 when Bulgaria counted 6,150 students sent to Germany.

Furthermore, Bulgaria is in the top 20 countries with the most students who pursue higher education in Germany.

Overall, a total of 416,437 international students were pursuing higher education in Germany by the last winter Semester of 2020/2021

"In spite of the inflation rate increasing by +7.9% in Germany by May 2022, international students in Germany did not have fluctuations in numbers, on the contrary, they remained the same or increased," a spokesperson from Studying-in-Germany.org said.

A survey conducted by the website mentioned above revealed that 69% of international students prefer to stay in Germany after they finish their studies.

