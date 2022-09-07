COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 461 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 461, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

3,196 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 14.42 percent.

One patient with confirmed coronavirus infection died.

To date, there are 743 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 42 are in intensive care units. There are 24 new hospital admissions.

74 people have been cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,196,289 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Active cases are currently 12,008.

In the last 24 hours, 57 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,526,869 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 37,621 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the new coronavirus out of the 1,245,918 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

/BTA