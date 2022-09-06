Survey: Most Bulgarians are Not Satisfied with the Response to the War in Ukraine

A total of 57 percent in the EU and 47 percent of people in Bulgaria are satisfied with the European response to the war in Ukraine, according to data from a survey presented today by the European Commission.

The majority of Bulgarians (59 percent) do not approve of the actions of the government in Sofia in this direction, according to the survey conducted between June 18 and July 11. The majority of participants expressed fears that the war would lead to bad economic consequences.

The state of the national economy is defined as bad by 64 percent of EU participants and 84 percent of Bulgarians. The economic condition of the family is assessed as bad by 28 percent in the EU and 47 percent in our country. Next year will be worse, think 53 percent in the EU (up 22 percent) and 44 percent in Bulgaria (up eight percent).

According to Bulgarians, the most important tasks facing the EU are related to the international situation (34 percent), high prices (31 percent) and energy supplies (26 percent). In the rest of the EU, high prices (34 percent), energy supplies and the international situation (28 percent each) are of greatest concern.

In Bulgaria and in the rest of the EU, the trust in the community institutions is 49 percent, while the disapproval in our country is 36 percent, and in the other countries - 43 percent. In national governments in the EU, trust is 34 percent, and in our country - 19 percent.

In the evaluations of the EU in Bulgaria, a positive attitude of 51 percent of the participants is reported, while in the other countries the support is 47 percent. Opponents of the EU in our country are 19 percent, and in the rest of the Community - 16 percent.

Bulgarians are less inclined than other Europeans for common policies in the fields of defense, energy and international relations. The general approach to these issues in our country is supported by 64, 55 and 56 percent respectively, while among the rest of the EU it is respectively 77, 75 and 70 percent, the survey shows.

