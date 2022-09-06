EU might Accelerate the Entry of Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia into Schengen

The Czech Presidency of the Council of the European Union has invited the Ministers of Internal Affairs of Bulgaria, Croatia and Romania to Prague on September 13 to discuss the accession of the three Balkan countries to the Schengen Area, SchengenVisaInfo.com reported citing Romanian MP Rares Bogdan.

"Czech Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Vit Rakusan, stated a few minutes ago in the Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs of the European Parliament that one of the ambitions of the Czech Presidency of the EU is to speed up the procedures regarding the accession of Romania, Bulgaria and Croatia," Rares Bogdan pointed out on his Facebook page.

In addition, Rakusan added that measures should be taken for Romania and Bulgaria, which have fulfilled all the technical conditions since 2011, to be able to benefit from this status, stressing that everything depends on the second round of the discussion, which is scheduled for the end of this month.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has already announced earlier that he supports the accession of Bulgaria, Croatia and Romania to the Schengen area, adding that these three countries have fulfilled all the requirements to become full members of the Schengen area, while suggesting that the EU fills in the remaining gaps.

"Thank you; we are waiting for concrete things! Romanians have spent huge funds on border guards; they meet the technical criteria since 2011, so keeping them at the door is unfair, not to mention immoral. Hungary, the most Eurosceptic member state, if we have to be elegant, is in Schengen, and Romania, the most Euro-optimistic, is not", added Rares Bogdan.

The Justice and Home Affairs Council, where the accession of Bulgaria and Romania to Schengen can be discussed, is scheduled for October 13.

