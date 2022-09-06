Unification of Bulgaria: Celebrations were held in Plovdiv and Sofia

On this day in Plovdiv, the Unification of Bulgaria was announced, the dedication of Zahari Stoyanov was read, the flag of Eastern Rumelia was taken down and the Bulgarian flag was raised. The bells at the foot of the Old Town ceremoniously rang to mark the beginning of the celebration, and dozens of Plovdiv residents came to attend the prayer service honoring the heroes and events of 137 years ago:

- “This is a holiday of pride for Bulgaria. Whoever feels Bulgarian should mark it in some way and this is the best place.

- To unite the nation not only in difficult times, but also in peacetime. This is much more important and more difficult because we have many bright examples before us and it is right to imitate them or contribute something. It is a sacred duty even”.

In his traditional speech, Metropolitan Nikolay urged that confrontation and selfishness, which have been dividing our society for years, be left behind. He also turned to politicians, emphasizing that hatred on a political basis is already bordering on hysteria. He quotes in this connection the words of John the Theologian that "he who hates his brother is in darkness and does not know where he is going, because it has blinded his eyes", and his other call was for unity.

A celebratory ceremony was also held in the courtyard of the church in front of the monument of the revivalist Gavriil Krastevich - a defender of the cultural separation of Bulgarians in the Ottoman Empire and the independence of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church. After that, wreaths and flowers were placed in front of the monument of Zahari Stoyanov and in front of the memorial plaque of Major Raycho Nikolov.

The festive program in Plovdiv continues. In the evening, in front of the Military Club, there will be a reenactment of the events of September 6, 1885 by members of the "Patriot" committee. The ceremonial fireworks, at which President Rumen Radev will deliver a speech, will begin at 8:30 p.m.

In Sofia, the solemn commemoration of one of the biggest dates in our history began at 11.30 a.m. and the official part of the program has already ended, but it is still possible for the people of Sofia to present their flowers of appreciation to Alexander the First of Battenberg and the heroes of the Bulgarian Unification.

Here is what those who have already bowed to his work shared:

- “This is what we know from our history lessons, but I am sure that there is much, much, much more behind it and not just one date, but the struggle of many people, of many Bulgarians for a better future for our Bulgaria.”

The traditional speech this year was given by the writer-playwright and literary historian Prof. Kirill Topalov. In it, he noted the unity of the Bulgarian society in its anger and also aimed against the unjust decisions of the Berlin Congress and the second triumph of Bulgaria with the defense of its unification.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR