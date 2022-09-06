Border Control in Bulgaria: At Least 10 Border Police Officers have Helped Migrants

“There are data on at least 10 border police officers involved in various schemes for illegal passage of migrants into Bulgaria”. This was stated by the Acting Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Demerdzhiev in Plovdiv.

He also added that there are doubts about other colleagues, but they have no evidence about them.

"Those for whom we have evidence will be penalized. Those for whom we have convincing data, but not enough evidence, will be moved to other places," commented Demerdzhiev.

According to him, the wave of migrants was unprecedented and several times greater than the one in 2014-2015. Therefore, for the purpose of prevention, the caretaker government was in close contact with the Turkish government. According to Demerdzhiev, the presence of the army at the borders has strengthened control.

In connection with the floods in Karlovo region, the Minister of the Interior assured that inspections are underway not only in the affected areas, but also in others for which there is evidence of illegal logging. In addition to the documents, checks are made on the spot how it is produced, whether it is permitted according to the law. If it is found that logging was being carried outside the permitted area, actions will be taken.

