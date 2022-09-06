Erdogan: Greece is not at the Level of Turkey

"I would like to make the following reminder about Greece, which has recently increased its harassment and rudeness towards our country. Greece is not at our level, as it is not equal to us either politically, economically or militarily". This was stated by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after a cabinet meeting in the Turkish capital, Ankara.

Over the weekend, amid tensions between Turkey and Greece, Erdogan warned Greece not to go too far, warning that Turkey will do what is necessary when the time comes, Anadolu Agency reported.

"Greece should look at history and go back in time; if you go too far, the price will be high. We have one thing to say to Greece: Remember Izmir," the president said, referring to the coastal region of Turkey that the Greek army occupies a century ago until the Turkish liberation forces drove it out.

According to sources from the Turkish Ministry of National Defense, in the first eight months of 2022 alone, Greece violated Turkey's airspace and territorial waters more than 1,100 times.

Turkey, a NATO member for more than 70 years, has complained about Greece's repeated provocative actions and rhetoric in the region in recent months, including the arming of islands near the Turkish coast that are demilitarized under a treaty, saying that such actions frustrate its good faith efforts for peace.

/BGNES