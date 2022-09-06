Bulgaria’s PM Promised: The State will Grant Money to the Victims of the Floods

“The state will allocate funds to help victims of the floods in Karlovo region. There will not be a single person left that was affected who will not be helped”, stated acting Prime Minister Galab Donev during a visit to the village of Karavelovo.

In a few days, all the necessary funds will be allocated for the people that need them the most, it is expected that temporary housing will be arranged to those whose homes have been destroyed. Citizens can submit applications for one-time assistance.

"The first school day is coming up, so all parents of students will be able to get help, and the state has thought about that," Donev said.

About the flood, he said that the ravines were being cleaned and the cause of the disaster was heavy rain. "Yes, there is logging, but this logging is not indiscriminate, it is not illegal, for each of the trees a permit has been given. Logging does not spark any violations. If there was logging and it was legal, it cannot be the cause of the disaster. You see that this wood that has been carried here by the river and down the ravines is wood that has been uprooted. All the causes that have led to this disaster will be made clear."

Later today, the prime minister will also visit the other two severely affected villages in Karlovo region - Bogdan and Slatina.

/Dnevnik