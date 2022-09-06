COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 724 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | September 6, 2022, Tuesday // 12:35
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 724 New Cases in the Last 24 hours @Pixabay

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 724, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

5,682 tests were performed, which means that the share of positive results is 12.7 percent.

7 patients with confirmed coronavirus infection died.

To date, there are 735 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 42 are in the intensive care unit. There are 150 new hospital admissions.

1,095 people have been cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,196,215 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Active cases are currently 11,622.

In the last 24 hours, 762 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,526,812 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 37,620 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the new coronavirus out of the 1,245,457 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

/BTA

