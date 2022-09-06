Bulgaria Celebrates 137 years since Unification

Today marks 137 years since the declaration of independence of Eastern Rumelia from the Ottoman Empire and its union with the Principality of Bulgaria. In major cities throughout the country, the Bulgarian flag will be solemnly raised, military rituals will be performed and wreaths will be laid in memory of the dead.

On September 6, 1885, the Bulgarian people resisted the injustice imposed by the clauses of the Berlin Treaty and took a step towards national unification. On this date, which has become a symbol of the unity of the Bulgarians, the Union of the Principality of Bulgaria with Eastern Rumelia took place - an event that gave impetus to the upward development of the restored state. Later, Konstantin Irechek will write: "No one can accuse the Bulgarians of being a nation incapable of state life, and that their freedom is something charismatic."

The day was declared an official holiday of the country by a decision of the National Assembly of February 18, 1998.

The celebration in Plovdiv

In Plovdiv, the so-called capital of the Unification, the celebrations traditionally begin with a prayer service, which was celebrated at 10 a.m. in the “Assumption” Cathedral. The Regional History Museum will open two of its expositions for free - "Unification of Bulgaria from 1885." on "Unification" (Saedinenie) Square and "Bulgarian Revival" exhibition on "Tsanko Lavrenov" Street in the old town.

The culmination of the celebrations will be the fireworks display starting at 20:30 p.m. at Saedinenie Square.

President Rumen Radev will take part in it, his press office announced, as he will accept the rank of honor and deliver a speech. Vice President Iliana Yotova will also attend the ceremony.

Plovdiv residents and guests of the city will be able to park in the blue zone for free, announced the municipal enterprise "Parking and Repatriation". The National Security Service (NSS) will take care of the security of the citizens.

For the celebration, access to the square will be provided after 6:30 p.m. through three checkpoints: one on "6th September" Blvd. and "Dimitar Tsonchev" St. (near the prosecutor's office building); second at "6th September" Blvd. and "St. Kliment" St. (at the underpass) and third - at "6th September" Blvd. and "Petko Karavelov" St. (next to DZI - Plovdiv).

NSS officers will check for objects, dangerous means and substances. Citizens will be checked with metal detectors for firearms and cold weapons, sharp objects, explosives and flammable substances, sources of ionizing radiation, fireworks and other pyrotechnic articles. People with bulky luggage will not be admitted to the event, as well as people in a visibly inadequate condition.

From 4:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., the use of drones is also prohibited in the event area.

Celebrations in other cities

The day in Chernomorets will be celebrated with the educational lecture on "The unification and its military protection" at 11 a.m. in the "St. Nicholas" museum. The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with free admission.

The celebrations in Varna began at 9:30 a.m. with a commemoration in front of the memorial plaque of Prince Alexander Battenberg at “Nezavisimost” Square. A procession followed along "Maria Luiza" Blvd. to the monument to those who died in the Serbo-Bulgarian war, where from 10 a.m. wreaths were laid with a military ritual. From 2:00 p.m., there will be a folklore festival on the "Rakovina" stage in the Sea Garden. From 6 p.m., a reenactment of the events of 1885 will begin at “Nezavisimost” Square.

From 11 a.m., a flower-laying ritual will be held on “Georgi Izmirliev” Square in Blagoevgrad in front of the memorial plaque to those who died for the freedom and independence of Bulgaria.

According to tradition, the celebration will take place in the "St. John the Forerunner" church (behind the post office), emblematic of the historical event in the Kazanlak region, at 10 a.m.

