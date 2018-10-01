Positive Vibe from Day 1 at Customer Service Team at Paysafe

Zdravka Evgenieva, Senior Customer Service Trainer at Paysafe: The four Paysafe values are Focused, Open, Pioneering and Courageous





What brought you to Paysafe?

After 6 years of living in the United States, I came back to Bulgaria in search of new adventures. Staying in Bulgaria was entirely an intuitive decision. When I was invited for an interview at the office, I fell in love with the atmosphere and the people, and I did not think twice but accepted the offer as a Customer Service Agent with English. I joined the Paysafe family on October 1st, 2018 and for me, this was the beginning of an incredible journey.

How did you choose your current role as a Training Specialist?

Interestingly enough, everyone around me (especially my Team Leader) kept telling me how suitable the Training Specialist role would be for me because of my personality. The best part about applying for such position is that as a Customer Service Agent (and initially a trainee) you are exposed to most of the team's work, and it is easier to decide whether this is something you would enjoy or not. I would see myself belonging to this team from the very beginning. And as each person eager to start something new, I waited for the right job opening. In November 2019 (as I was just eligible to apply for a new role internally) there was an opening in the team, but it was for a Customer Service Mentor. I thought this was my time to shine but it was wrong at that point. The managers of the team also thought I would be a better fit for the Trainer's role and therefore, I did not get the job. There was a time I accepted this feedback as a rejection, when in fact it was a redirection to the right path. In August 2020 I joined the Training & Mentoring Team as a Trainer and I could not be happier.

What did you enjoy the most in your current role and what has been challenging for you?

In October 2021 I was promoted to a Senior Training Specialist, which is still my current role. The things I enjoy the most about it are the intensity and complexity of the job.

Besides the constant team collaboration and planning that I love, I am also working closely with the Head of CS Operations and Training to improve the quality of work in CS and within the Training Team. We are constantly looking for ways to enhance the whole training process and adjust it to the new, virtual way of training.

When it comes to the part of my role directly related to the new joiners, I love the fact that my team and I are the first people to welcome and introduce the newbies to the Paysafe Family. We are the ones who give them the foundations and set the right expectations.

The biggest challenge on my journey as a Trainer was to adapt to the virtual way of working. It can be quite challenging to gain and maintain someone’s attention in the home office environment. Based on those challenges, we have redesigned the whole training programme to help the trainees stay focused during the sessions.

Could you share some helpful skills learned as an agent and maybe some tips and tricks?

During my 2 years as a Customer Service Agent, I learned to never take anything that comes from an angry customer personally. I see that many new agents are facing this challenge (especially the ones who do not have previous experience in the field). My advice is: Do your best to provide the best support possible and I promise you it will be appreciated.

Your soft skills will be your best friend when dealing with customers and it is worth investing some time to improve them.

What is your ultimate goal in Paysafe? In other words, what do you want to achieve within the company in the long run?

I am extremely grateful to my manager who was constantly unfolding my potential since I stepped into this role. Some of the traits and qualities that I’ve developed in this position are being able to create a positive environment, communicate effectively, plan and organize all of the team’s tasks, and maintaining a problem-solving attitude that helps us achieve our goals. As these qualities are now my greatest strengths, I believe that in the long run, I will be able to develop myself within the project management field.

Which Paysafe value is your favorite?

Without a doubt, my favorite Paysafe value is Open and this is how my colleagues would describe me if you ask them.

How do the Paysafe values correspond to your daily work at Paysafe?

The four Paysafe values are Focused, Open, Pioneering, and Courageous.

A great example of how the values correspond to my daily work is when we are welcoming new members on board. I love when I get to meet the new joiners and introduce them to our culture. Being open with them from day 1 helps them feel the positive environment in the company. Only after that, we can focus on the training.

Paysafe's next Customer Service wave is starting on October 10th. Check out the active job openings on the following link: https://www.paysafe.com/en/ careers/customer-service/