Employees of the Russian Embassy in Kabul were Killed in a Bomb Attack

Two employees of the Russian embassy in Kabul were killed today in a bomb explosion that occurred in the area of the diplomatic mission, world agencies reported, citing the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The attack took place at 10:50 a.m. local time in the immediate vicinity of the embassy. An unidentified assailant detonated an explosive device that killed the two mission personnel, the statement said.

At least one civilian was also killed in the blast. The number of victims is expected to rise. At least 10 people were injured in the explosion.

According to eyewitnesses, the explosion occurred at a time when Afghans were waiting for visas in front of the embassy. In some local media, there were even reports of between 8 and 10 victims and 15 wounded.

According to "RIA Novosti", the explosion occurred when a Russian diplomat went to the citizens waiting outside to call out the names of those applicants who were to receive visas.

The embassy area and surrounding streets have been cordoned off by Taliban security forces. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

/Nova