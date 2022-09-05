“Book Alley” in Sofia begins with Record Number of Publishers

A record number of publishing houses - 122, are participating in the “Book Alley” opening today in Sofia. The tents are located in the pedestrian area of ​​Vitosha Boulevard and the park in front of the National Palace of Culture (NDK).

There are a total of 52 tents in which publishing houses are located, presenting new and rare books, specialized and children's literature. The large-scale literary event is organized by the "Bulgarian Book" association within the framework of the #LITERACY Cause, which started at the beginning of the year. The goal of the association "Bulgarian Book" is to increase the interest in reading and functional literacy through the frequent encounters of readers with literature.

The event is being held under the patronage of Vice President Iliana Yotova, who will officially open it.

The Literary Corner of the Alley will be the scene of the cultural program with free access, including book premieres, meetings with authors, publishers and translators, events for children and fun workshops.

The working hours of the exhibition will be every day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The book fair will continue until Sunday, September 11.

/BNR