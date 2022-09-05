COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 178 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 178, of which 70.79% are among unvaccinated people, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

1,226 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 14.51%.

In the last 24 hours, two deaths were reported as a result of the disease. 50% of them were unvaccinated.

To date, there are 785 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 44 are in intensive care units. There are 15 new hospital admissions, of which 86.67% are unvaccinated.

135 people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,195,120 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently exactly 12,000 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 35 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 were given, and a total of 4,526,050 since the start of the vaccination campaign. 2,069,611 have completed the vaccination cycle, of which 869,200 received the first booster dose, and 64,904 - and second.

A total of 37,613 people in Bulgaria have lost the fight against the coronavirus. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,244,733 cases have been confirmed.

/BTA