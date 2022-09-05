In Croatia the Prices are already Written in Euros

World » EU | September 5, 2022, Monday // 09:14
Bulgaria: In Croatia the Prices are already Written in Euros @hr.n1info.com

As of today, all prices in Croatia must be displayed in two currencies - local kunas and euros. This is a preparatory period, from the New Year the national currency will not be used. In the months until the end of the year, Croatians should get used to entering the Eurozone and, as far as possible, fraud and price abuse should be avoided, the government explains.

Data from a Eurobarometer report from June showed that Croatians' approval of the introduction of the euro has fallen to 55%, which is 7 percentage points less than last year. More than 80% of the respondents fear that the change will make life more expensive.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: euro, prices, Croatia, currency
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria