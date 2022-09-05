In Croatia the Prices are already Written in Euros
As of today, all prices in Croatia must be displayed in two currencies - local kunas and euros. This is a preparatory period, from the New Year the national currency will not be used. In the months until the end of the year, Croatians should get used to entering the Eurozone and, as far as possible, fraud and price abuse should be avoided, the government explains.
Data from a Eurobarometer report from June showed that Croatians' approval of the introduction of the euro has fallen to 55%, which is 7 percentage points less than last year. More than 80% of the respondents fear that the change will make life more expensive.
/BNR
