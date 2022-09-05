10 Dead in Canada after a Knife Attack

At least ten people were killed Sunday in stabbing attacks in two towns in Canada, police said, as they launched a manhunt for two suspects in three provinces, AFP reported, cited by BTA.

At least 15 people were taken to hospital. The raids took place at 13 crime scenes in the James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Saskatchewan, said Ronda Blackmore, assistant commissioner of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

On Sunday morning, police in Saskatchewan issued a danger warning to residents of the province of Saskatchewan due to multiple stabbings at several locations in the James Smith Cree Nation Indian community and the nearby community of Weldon. Police received the first call at 5:40 a.m. local time, Blackmore said.

Authorities believe "some of the victims were targeted by the suspects and others were attacked randomly," she added.

Suspects Daniel Sanderson and Miles Sanderson were first spotted in Regina, the provincial capital, more than 300 kilometers to the south. The search then extended to the neighboring provinces of Manitoba and Alberta, a vast region the size of half of Europe.

The attacks are "horrific and heartbreaking," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

"Today's attacks in Saskatchewan are horrific and heartbreaking. My thoughts are with those who lost loved ones and those who were injured," the premier said on Twitter. "We are closely monitoring the situation and urge everyone to follow news from local authorities," he added.

/BNR