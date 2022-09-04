Gas Storages in Germany are 85 percent Full

World » EU | September 4, 2022, Sunday // 14:05
Bulgaria: Gas Storages in Germany are 85 percent Full @AzerNews

Germany's gas storage facilities are already 85 percent full, meeting Berlin's October target levels, despite the prolonged shutdown of Russian Nord Stream 1 supplies.

This is according to data published yesterday by the European group of operators "Gas Infrastructure Europe", cited by Reuters and BTA.

The fact that gas storage facilities are 85.02 percent full means that companies and citizens of Europe's biggest economy are heeding the government's call to conserve gas for the winter due to reduced imports from Russia.

Last month, gas consumption in industry fell by 21 percent year-on-year, the chairman of the Union of German Industry, Siegfried Russwurm, announced last week. However, he warned that this decline is not a good sign.

"The reason for this is often not an increase in efficiency, but a dramatic drop in production. This is not a success, but a manifestation of a huge problem," Russwurm explained.

Germany managed to fill its gas storages on target for next month as Russia canceled a deadline to resume Nord Stream 1 gas supplies, saying it had discovered technical faults.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/ClubZ

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: gas, europe, storages, Germany
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria