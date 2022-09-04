Gas Storages in Germany are 85 percent Full

Germany's gas storage facilities are already 85 percent full, meeting Berlin's October target levels, despite the prolonged shutdown of Russian Nord Stream 1 supplies.

This is according to data published yesterday by the European group of operators "Gas Infrastructure Europe", cited by Reuters and BTA.

The fact that gas storage facilities are 85.02 percent full means that companies and citizens of Europe's biggest economy are heeding the government's call to conserve gas for the winter due to reduced imports from Russia.

Last month, gas consumption in industry fell by 21 percent year-on-year, the chairman of the Union of German Industry, Siegfried Russwurm, announced last week. However, he warned that this decline is not a good sign.

"The reason for this is often not an increase in efficiency, but a dramatic drop in production. This is not a success, but a manifestation of a huge problem," Russwurm explained.

Germany managed to fill its gas storages on target for next month as Russia canceled a deadline to resume Nord Stream 1 gas supplies, saying it had discovered technical faults.

