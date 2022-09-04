90% of German States No Longer Want Refugees from Ukraine
Due to the large number of refugees from Ukraine and asylum seekers from other countries, 12 of Germany's 16 federal states have stopped accepting new refugees, writes Spiegel.
"The load on the federal provinces arises from refugees from Ukraine and general migration," said a spokesman for the Ministry of the Interior. He said more than 980,000 people have fled Ukraine to Germany since the start of the war, with an average of 875 a day arriving in recent weeks.
The ministry warns that soon all federal provinces will reach their limit.
As of August 30, 506,736 Ukrainian children are integrated into the school systems of the countries of the European Union.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/Spiegel
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Day 193 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Russian Artillery Fire from the Zaporizhzhia NPP
- » Day 192 of the Invasion of Ukraine: The US denies Visa to Lavrov for the UN General Assembly
- » Day 191 of the Invasion of Ukraine: IAEA wants to establish Permanent Presence at Zaporizhzhia NPP
- » Day 190 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Director of Lukoil Died after Falling from the 6th Floor of a Hospital
- » Bulgaria will Request Help from the EU for Roads and Railways due to the Ukrainian Grain Situation
- » Day 189 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Active Hostilities Continue on All Fronts